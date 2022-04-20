Light rains thundershower at few places in UP

Lucknow: Light to moderate rain and thundershower occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning were seen at isolated places over eastern parts of the state.

Light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over eastern UP while the western region is most likely to have dry weather on Sunday.

Rain and thundershower is very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP on September 14 and September 15. —PTI