Lucknow: Light to moderate rains occurred at isolated places over the state, the meteorological department said on Saturday. According to the department, the weather is most likely to be dry over western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state on September 22, the meteorological department said. —PTI
States & UTs
Light Rains Occur At Isolated Places In UP
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023