Light Rains In Eastern Uttar Pradesh More Likely On Tuesday

Lucknow: Very light to light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday, while the weather remained dry over the western parts of the state, the meteorological department said here. Day temperatures rose appreciably over Gorakhpur, Faizabad and Allahabad divisions, and there was no significant change in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal in Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Agra divisions, above normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Jhansi and Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, the weather office said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Lucknow at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Tuesday said rain/thundershower is very likely at many places over the eastern districts and at a few places over the western region, with light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places. The weather office warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over the state. —PTI