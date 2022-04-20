Light-and-sound show at Ram Katha park in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath government is continuing its efforts to ensure development in Ayodhya even as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya gathers momentum.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram said the plans were afoot to depict the entire 'Ram Katha' through a light and sound show, modalities of which were being worked out.

Sources said the state government has already chosen PAN electro-media company which has constructed the Sikh museum in Amritsar and the Birsa Munda museum in Jharkhand.





"Under the project, the entire 'Ram Katha' would be depicted through light and sound giving visitors a unique experience. It is an ambitious project which is being expedited by the state government," he said.

Having a total allocation of Rs 2.75 crore, the project had earlier received a budgetary push of over Rs 1.1 crore in June 2019 to carry out renovation of the project. The state government is now planning an expansion of the Ram Katha Park in the holy city.

The Ram Katha Park is a beautiful park in Ayodhya, with open-air theatres and well-kept lawns. Spread over a vast area of land, it is a popular venue for the devotional programmes, cultural performances, religious events, dance, poetry and katha recital sessions.

The Ram Katha Park is also used as a playground for kids or a leisure garden for adults. It also promotes both cultural and pop events and encourages national as well as international artists to showcase their talents. It has become a common favourite as the airy amphi-theatre is a respite from the crowded and the congested halls of the city.

The government has decided to release Rs 55 lakh for the project, situated on the banks of the Saryu near Naya Ghat.

Officials said the quality of work would be of high standards and the Director General (Tourism) would monitor the project. It would be mandatory for the department to inform the accountant general as well as the state government about the funds.

—IANS