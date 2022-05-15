Lifestyle hacks to help ease depression

It is essential to understand how lifestyle affects mental health, besides aspects that can be worked upon to help ease the struggle.

New Delhi: As a large number of people today deal with depression, it is essential to understand how lifestyle affects mental health, besides aspects that can be worked upon to help ease the struggle.

Break the mundane pattern; introduce something new to your routine

Lack of motivation and fatigue are some of the early signs of depression. Routine can enhance the sense of doldrums, and hence, it is important to break it and try something new.

Gratitude journaling

Gratitude journaling is different from journaling; herein, the only things that you write down are the ones you are thankful for.

Re-write and re-wire

If there is a part in your life that you are unhappy with, re-write it! Change the narrative, and write down the story the way you would like it to be.

Sleep!

Sleep is more than just taking a physical rest. It works as an auto-clean of the mind and is hence crucial to every aspect of health, especially mental health. Researchers believe that it is best to sleep by 10 pm, midnight at max.

Switch to a healthier diet incorporate anti-inflammatory foods

A diet deficient in B12 and omega 3 fatty acids cause increased inflammation in the parts of the brain responsible for mood.

Exercise

According to the Journal of clinical psychiatry, exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. It has also been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal.

Do not stop; one step at a time, is also progress

Seeing the future or the bigger picture can feel overwhelming at times. So it is best to deal with what’s immediately in hand and then gradually over on to the other step. Every step of the journey counts!—ANI