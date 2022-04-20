Life will be back to normal once coronavirus vaccine is out, says Ganguly

New Delhi: People will have to 'bear' with the COVID-19 until the end of this year or the beginning of 2021, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly adding that "life will be back to normal" once coronavirus vaccine is out.

BCCI Twitter handle posted a video where batsman Mayank Agarwal asked Ganguly about his views on cricket in the post-coronavirus era.

"What are your views on the fact that the game will not remain the same post the COVID-19 and the ban on saliva," asked Agarwal.

Replying to the batsman, Ganguly said, "I will wait for the vaccine to come out and then life will be normal. Till then, yes we will have to be a little more careful because of what is happening and you do not want to fall sick."

"Saliva is an issue that is why we all are wearing masks during this period to make sure that your saliva does not get to someone. Once the vaccine will come out just like any other illness, everything will be fine. I think the next two to four months will be a little tough, we will have to bear it. By the end of this year or the beginning of the next year, life will be back to normal."

The president of India's cricket governing body also said, "It is like batting technique, it is not the same on all pitches. You play differently on slow pitches and when it turns, you play differently and when it is flat, you play differently." (ANI)