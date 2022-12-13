Life sentence for the murder of a UP BJP leader for the ex-DIG's wife

Lucknow (The Hawk): Alka Mishra, a former BJP corporator and the wife of a former DIG of the police, was given a life sentence for the 2004 murder of BJP politician Malti Sharma by Additional Sessions Judge V.S. Tripathi in Lucknow.

Three further defendants received life sentences as well.

The defendants were also fined by the court.

Alok Dubey, Rohit Singh, and Rajkumar Rai are the other three defendants. They were all brought into the court from behind bars.

The victim's husband Prem Nath Sharma filed a FIR in June 2004 stating that his wife Malti Sharma was shot and killed on the Kukrail bridge on June 7, 2004, according to additional district government lawyer L.K. Dixit.

According to a police investigation, Alka and Malti's political rivalry was the root cause of the murder.

Despite being in police custody, Alka was found guilty of murder on December 9 and was allowed to leave. On Sunday night, she was arrested close to the Indiranagar Metro station.

