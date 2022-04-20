Life remains disrupted in Kashmir Valley after snowfall

The air and road traffic continued to remain shut as no flights operated to and from Srinagar International Airport.





Life continued to remain disrupted in Kashmir Valley on Sunday as heavy snowfall blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway for the third consecutive day.





According to officials, the rail service between the valley and Bannihal town in the Jammu region will resume after track clearance on Sunday.





The air and road traffic continued to remain shut as no flights operated to and from the Srinagar International Airport in the morning for the second consecutive day.





Authorities at Srinagar airport said the visibility had improved on Sunday morning and flight operations were likely to resume in the afternoon.





"There has been an improvement in the visibility and we are hopeful of resuming flight operations from the afternoon onwards," said an airport official.





Traffic department officials said snow clearance operations in Bannihal and Patnitop sectors of the highway had started.





Intending travellers should contact control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the roads.





Inter-district road connectivity has been restored in the valley after snow clearance operations.





Snow has also been cleared from all the main traffic arteries in Srinagar city, but people living in residential colonies and old city areas complained that lanes and by-lanes were still impassable due to accumulated snow.





Engineers of the state electricity department said power supply had been restored in Srinagar city and all other district headquarters.





"Restoration of supply lines continues in full swing in all rural areas where power would be restored by today (Sunday) evening," said a senior official from the electricity department.





Helplines have been set up by the state health department so that patients can contact doctors in medical emergencies.





The Met office has forecast improvement in weather from Sunday onwards. —IANS