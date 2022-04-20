Life is a huge challenge, a risky affair and it does not come with a manual: Babul Supriyo

Ashok Chatterjee

New Delhi (The Hawk): Freshly inducted into the Trinamool Congress (TMC) team, former Union minister Babul Supriyo is in New Delhi to resign from his post of member of parliament and “be on high moral ground”. He expects to get time from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

What was discussed in his meeting with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Monday has been a closely-guarded secret. But Babul had, after coming out of it, said it was a “musical meeting”.

Talking exclusively to The Hawk on Thursday over phone from Delhi, Babul said on the meeting, “She has entrusted me with more responsibility, trust, faith and affection.” On the responsibility bit he said, “The party will decide.”

It remains to be seen how soon and in what capacity.

Political pundits have also linked his leaving the saffron party with the removal of Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, with whom he has not shared a smooth relation in the past. The singer-turned-politician, not wanting to be drawn into any controversy and maintaining his ‘political decency’, said, “What people are saying, I don’t know but an “educated”, decent and young person has been given responsibility of the party in Bengal. My best wishes to Sukanta Mazumdar (the new president).”

On his decision of quitting the party, the two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Asansol and two-term Union minister, said, “I’ve been a person detached from materialistic things outside. I can just pick my bag and leave home and move on in the direction life takes you. To me, the goal is the most important thing in life. Am ready to walk the mile to reach the ground where the goal is.”

Babul plans to shuffle between Mumbai and Kolkata as of now.

Someone who loves playing soccer in his free time, ask him if he will also need time to adjust to Team Mamata just like a player needs time to be comfortable in a new team, Babul was quick with his reply, “Never think of these things. I always take life as it comes and am equipped to handle such situations.”

The singer, who has also acted in many of the Bengali films, says his family has always been with him and they respect his decision. “They have their opinion and share with me, but they stand by whatever I decide,” said Babul.

After the former BJP leader’s resignation from the Union ministry, there has been a lot of talk on his personal security. He had declined his CRPF security, which he was accorded as a central minister. And he was seen in Kolkata on a couple of occasions without any security cover. Does he feel any threat? “I have never felt like that. Life in itself is a huge challenge. Life itself is a risky affair and it does not come with a manual. So I’m not scared of anything in life,” said the politician.