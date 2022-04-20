Life imprisonment for seven in Haryana for honour killing

Chandigarh: In an honour killing of a bride by her family in 2014, a sessions court in Haryana has sentenced seven people to life imprisonment.

The convicts were relatives of Amandeep Kaur of Dharbi village in Sirsa district, who was married to her neighbour Manmeet Singh in August 2014 against the family wishes.

Fearing threat to their lives, the couple had also sought the Punjab and Haryana High Court protection.

After staying in a shelter home initially, the couple moved to Manmeet's house.

In September, Amandeep was abducted by her family and her body was dumped at a village in Punjab.

Sirsa Additional District and Sessions Judge Chander Hass convicted Amandeep's brother Karan Singh, her uncles -- Mukhtyar Singh and Jagtar Singh -- and other relatives Vikas, Balbir Kaur, Prince Rani and Buta Singh.—IANS