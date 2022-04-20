Life Could Exist In Clouds Of Jupiter, Not Venus: Research

New Delhi: The new study also found that research published by an independent team of scientists last year, claiming that the phosphine gas in Venus' atmosphere indicates possible life in the sulphuric acid clouds of Venus, is not plausible.

Through this innovative research project, Dr John E. Hallsworth from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen's and his team of international collaborators devised a method to determine the water activity of atmospheres of a planet.

Using their approach to study the sulphuric acid clouds of Venus, the researchers found that the water activity was more than a hundred times below the lower limit at which life can exist on earth.

This is a timely finding given that NASA and the European Space Agency just announced three missions to Venus in the coming years. One of these will take measurements of Venus's atmosphere that we will be able to compare with our findings."

Co-author of the report, an expert on physics and chemical biology of water, Dr Philip Ball, commented: "The search for extraterrestrial life has sometimes been a bit simplistic in its attitude to water. As our work shows, it's not enough to say that liquid water equates with habitability. We've got to think too about how earth-like organisms actually use it -- which shows us that we then have to ask how much of the water is actually available for those biological uses."

Co-author of the report, NASA-based planetary scientist Prof. Christopher P. McKay, said: "We derive water activity of atmospheres without a model of any sort, based only on direct observations of pressure, temperature, and water concentration." Hallsworth added: "We have also performed calculations for Mars and earth and show that these calculations can be done for planets outside our solar system. While our research doesn't claim that alien (microbial-type) life does exist on other planets in our solar system, it shows that if the water activity and other conditions are right, then such life could exist in places where we haven't previously been looking." —IANS