Life Comes To Halt In South Kashmir After Killing Of Civilian, Dujana

Srinagar: Normal life came to a grinding halt as shops and business establishments were closed and traffic went off the road in entire south Kashmir in the wake of killing of LeT 'chief commander' Abu Dujana in an encounter and a civilian in security force firing in Pulwama. Dujana, a resident of Pakistan, and a local militant Arif Dar were killed in an encounter in Pulwama, where a youth was killed while seven others were injured when security forces allegedly opened fire, fired pellets and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators. Officials told UNI that there were no restrictions in any part of the Valley though security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive areas, apprehending trouble following the killings. Even though there was no strike call by separatists so far, business and other activities were crippled and traffic went off the road in entire south Kashmir, including Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag. People from some areas in south Kashmir alleged that security forces were not allowing them to come out of their houses since this afternoon. 'Security forces are making announcements over loudspeakers, directing people to remain indoors since this noon. They are not allowing us to move out of our houses,' Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Kakpora in Pulwama told UNI. Educational institutions were also closed and parents were directed to take their wards home. Government employees and banks officials were also seen leaving for their homes following tense situation. Today is the third day when life remained affected in Pulwama, where a complete shutdown was observed against the killing of two local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. Several people were injured in the subsequent clashes in Pulwama on Sunday. The rail service between Srinagar and Banihal in Jammu region via south Kashmir also remained suspended for the third day today. UNI