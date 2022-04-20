Life Attempt On Etawah District Jail Deputy Jailor

Etawah: A senior jail official here on Wednesday escaped a bid on his life at his official residence when some unidentified criminals shot at him.

Etawah district jail superintendent Rajkishore Singh said here that the criminals fired at deputy jailor H S Zafri at his residence on the jail premises at around 1045 hrs.

The two criminals, who covered their faces with a cloth, fired from country made pistols but their shots missed the deputy jailer. Later, they fled from the scene after the deputy jailor raised alarm and security personnel rushed on hearing the gun shots.

After the incident, the deputy jailor Zafri apprehended that a dreaded criminal of Mainpuri Vishram Singh Yadav, who was released from the Etawah district jail 20 days back, was behind this attack, as he had threatened to kill him. A FIR has been registered over this attack at the Civil Lines police station and police was investigating the case. This was the second life attempt on deputy jailor H S Zafri. In 2003, a similar attack was made on his life near Mathura district jail, but he survived without any injury. UNI