Lieutenant Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' On Himmat Plus App For Women Safety And Security

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal launched a 'QR Code Scheme' on the Himmat Plus app on Friday which can be used by cab or auto-rickshaw passengers to verify the identity of the driver and raise an alarm, if needed.

Around 3,000 taxis and auto-rickshaws plying outside airports, railway stations and metro stations in the city have been registered under this scheme of the Delhi Police Transport Range and can be verified by scanning the QR code of the card pasted on the back of the headrest of the driver's seat.

An user can scan the QR code using the Himmat Plus app. On pressing the 'Report Journey' button, the app sends the location with driver's unique ID to the Himmat dashboard working at Himmat stations of the Police Head Quarters (PHQ), officers said.

If driver is not registered, the user receives the pop-up notification on the application. In this case, the passenger can call the control room or press the SOS button from the application, they added.

On the occasion of the launch, Baijal distributed QR Codes to some of the auto and taxi drivers, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, all Special Commissioners of Police, including Nuzhat Hassan (Women Safety), other senior officers and college students attended the programme.

The aim of the scheme is to enhance the safety and security of women and other commuters travelling in the yellow or black taxis or auto-rickshaws from railway stations, airport and metro stations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

"Women are vulnerable while travelling and when they board a taxi or an auto-rickshaw, they do not know if it is safe. This upgraded app will definitely empower them and boost their confidence while travelling," the officer said.

The objective is to provide emergency assistance to the citizens of Delhi at the earliest. This service cab be availed by downloading and registering on the app at zero cost. Once an user completes the registration, they can avail emergency help in just a click, he said.

Himmat Plus is a mobile app launched by the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of women. This added feature is to ensure that only genuine and verified drivers ferry passenger to their destinations from airports and railway and metro stations.