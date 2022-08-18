LIC Mutual Fund's large & mid cap funds offer 12.49% CAGR since inception

Mumbai: The large and mid cap funds of LIC Mutual Funds has offered 12.49 per cent compound annual growth return since its inception in February 2015.

As on July 31, 2022, the compounded annual growth returns performance of LIC MF large and mid cap fund under regular (G) option, for different periods -- 5 years, 3 years and 1 year -- stood at 11.44 per cent, 18.83 per cent and 9.16 per cent, respectively.



The funds have Rs 1.17 lakh crore of net assets under management as on July 31, 2022.



While LIC MF large and mid cap funds AUM stood at Rs 1,831.26 crore.



Banks (15.62 per cent), IT & Software (9.67 per cent), Chemicals & Petrochemicals (8.81 per cent), Consumer Durables (8.69 per cent), and Industrial products (7.38 per cent) are among the top 5 sectors in the fund house's Large and Mid cap fund category.

