    LIC announces relaxations for victims of Biparjoy Cyclone

    The Hawk
    June18/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Saturday, LIC announced relief measures for policyholders and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana who had been negatively impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy, in accordance with a mandate from insurance regulator Irdai.

    Although fatalities have been relatively low, LIC has issued a statement saying it is reaching out to the affected people to offer aid.

    Division-level liaison officers have been designated to work with the Chief/Secretary/Officer responsible within the State Government.—Imputs from Agencies

