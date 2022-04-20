Libya, Turkey discuss security cooperation

Tripoli: urkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with his counterpart of the UN-backed Libyan government, Salahaddin Namroush, and discussed security cooperation between the two countries.

"We discussed continuation of the signed agreement by intensifying training programs for our forces and developing the military system to international levels," Xinhua news agency quoted Namroush as saying to the media on Saturday following the meeting here.

Namroush also said that he aims to "reorganise the Libyan army and introduce new blood based on the military belief of defending the Libyan people and protecting the civil state".

Akar also met Fat'hi Bashagha, Minister of Interior of Libya's UN-backed government, and expressed Turkey's willingness to provide training for the ministry's personnel.

"Turkey wishes to establish national unity (in Libya). This cannot be achieved without a national reconciliation that brings all the Libyans together," Akar said during the meeting with Bashagha.

"We have the will to work with you according to constants that are based on mutual respect and common interest for both friendly countries.

"We will foil all conspiracies by which many attempt to strike the national fabric and stability in Libya," Bashagha told Akar.

In 2019, Turkey and Libya's UN-backed government signed two memorandums of understanding on military cooperation and maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey extended its troop deployment permission in Libya for another 18 months.

—IANS