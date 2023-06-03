Libya releases 9 Indian sailors after months in prison

New Delhi: Nine Indian sailors of a merchant vessel who were held captive for several months by a local militia in Libya have been released, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Following their release on Wednesday, the Indian nationals travelled to Tripoli, the capital of Libya, where they were received by the Indian Ambassador to Tunisia.

According to reports, the crew contacted the Indian embassy in Tunisia on February 15 to report that their ship, the Merchant Vessel MT Maya 1, had broken down near the coast of Libya and that they had been captured by a local militia.—Inputs from Agencies