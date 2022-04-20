Libya Imposes New Precautionary Measures Against Covid

Benghazi: The new measures announced on Sunday include closing coffee shops and restaurants, banning weddings and funerals and stopping public transportation for two weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

All public and private agencies have been instructed to abide by the precautionary measures against the virus.

On July 8, Libya closed the border with Tunisia over fear of the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant of Delta.

Over the past few days, Libya has recorded alarming numbers of coronavirus infections, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

Libya on Sunday recorded 2,854 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, raising the total number in the North African country to 204,090, with 180,860 recoveries and 3,240 deaths. —IANS