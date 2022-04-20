LGP Welcomes SC Notice To UP Govt On Police Encounters

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to issue notice to the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with police encounters cases during the last one year.

The apex court has taken up the matter following a PIL which has demanded a CBI investigation in at least 1500 police encounter cases in which at least 58 people have been killed.

The spokesman of the party said here on Tuesday that immediately after the installation of the BJP government in UP in 2017 instructions were issued to kill the criminals which led the trigger-happy UP police to go berserk in the name of controlling law and order. "Such a large numbers of encounters surely provided justified ground for high level investigation as there are reports that in the name of killing the criminals the UP police have been settling personal scores. Even as the law and order situation continues to be bad, the police were given free hand by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to eliminate the criminals," he said.

The spokesman said the Noida incident of shooting of an innocent person in February last was a glaring example how the police were running amok. "Wrapped up as encounter the police got licence to kill anybody in the state," he alleged.

He said the LGP is not opposed to elimination of hardened criminals who have become menace to the society but the way UP police has been behaving is disturbing and dubious.

In the past there had been cases when the police helped one criminal group to settle score with the other. The cops could not be given free hand to randomly kill people, as happened in Noida," he said. The spokesman said these encounters have not helped in controlling crime but have led to the police anarchy. "the BJP's slogan of "bullet for bullet" in controlling crime has been badly exposed as people are quite worried about the prevailing situation," he said.

Criticising the government for its utter failure in improving law and order, the spokesman said despite tall claims on the issue the ground realities are absolutely different.

"The BJP had come to power on issues of worst crime situation during SP government, bad governance and massive corruption but it too has failed in making any change in this connection during the last one year," he said. UNI