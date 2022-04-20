LGP Urges People To Be Vigilant Of Disruptive Forces In 2019

Lucknow: With the onset of 2019, the Lok Gathbandhan Party, led by former Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat Vijay Shanker Pandey, has called upon the people on Tuesday to be vigilant of communal, casteist and other disruptive forces, that are gearing up just before the Lok Sabha election in next few months.

The LGP said 2019 will be crucial for country's democratic and federal system which requires to be protected from the forces trying to damage it. The tectonic plates of Indian politics are likely to shift in 2019 with poor people feeling completely disenchanted with the present dispensation, the spokesperson of the Lok Gathbandhan Party said in a statement issued here on Tuesday adding that the party has formulated a roadmap of development and welfare for people with honesty, transparency and good governance. The spokesperson said while LGP's thrust is on honest and balanced socio-economic development of the people, it is also urgently required to weed out communal and castiest forces from body politic. LGP said with this pro-people agenda the LGP national president Vijay Shankar Pandey has launched his intensive election campaign in Faizabad-Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency.

The spokesman said that while there is rapid developmental stride world over, the Indian nation is caught in quagmire of problems filled with hatred and acrimony against each other. "At a time when the country has been facing immense socio-economic problems with massive corruption and mal-administration, holding its octopus like grip over the entire system, the poor people are being fed with communal hatred and caste conflagration to serve vested interests of the political parties," the statement said. Calling upon the people to leave the communal acrimony behind to join the movement of the LGP aimed at equality, protection to all, irrespective of religious, caste and other identities, the spokesperson said rampant corruption, mal-administration, lack of transparency in good governance are core issues haunting the country but no political party is ready to discuss them. Instead of wasting energies on divisive issues, it is high time the countrymen focus on social, political, economic and administrative reforms to abolish utter poverty and pave way for all round development, he added. UNI