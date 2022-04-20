LGP Slams Yogi Over Ayodhya Statement

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Monday said here the BJP has been desperately trying to push ahead the contentious Ayodhya issue to the fore to serve its vested interest in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The LGP said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is more interested in politicking on Ayodhya issue than solving the farmers' crisis in the rural areas.

The Spokesman of the party said here that the Chief Minister's comment that if the Supreme Court is unable to give verdict on the issue it should "hand it over to us" and it will be resolved within 24 hours, is indeed unfortunate.

He said since the apex court is seized with the matter, such a statement from a constitutional authority is unbecoming. Pointing out that tone and tenor of the Chief Minister on the issue is threatening; the spokesman said it is simply aimed at further vitiating communal atmosphere in the country in the run-up to the general election. The spokesman said that politicking on the issue has caused immense harm to social fabric and raking it up once again is clearly on the agenda of the BJP during the elections. Thus, he called upon the people to be vigilant about the machination of these forces during forthcoming elections. The spokesman has also appealed to the people to shun the communal and casteist political forces which have pushed the country to the brink of disaster. He has expressed concern that when there is a rapid developmental stride world over, the Indian nation is caught in quagmire of problems filled with hatred and acrimony against each other. He said the UP government performance under the BJP has been dismal as the people, especially in rural areas, are facing immense problems. ''While developmental activities are almost negligible, the law and order crisis has assumed serious dimensions", he added.

According to media reports, there is a massive corruption in allotment of pattas for housing land to the poor people in rural areas, he said, adding that the poor are unable to get land without bribing the caucus of Pradhans, Lekhpals and village secretaries.

The spokesman said the people had voted the BJP in power in 2017 on the promise of development, elimination of rampant corruption of SP regime and improvement in crime situation, but its track record is so far no different from its predecessor. He said the people are feeling cheated, as there are only announcements and name-changing spree but no breakthrough at the ground level. UNI