LGP Oppose Claim Of BJP Of All Round Development In Villages In UP

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) has strongly rebutted the claim of BJP government in Uttar Prades about all round development in villages. The LGP said the state government's slogan of "Nai Bharat ka Naya Uttar Pradesh-23 months of transformation" is quite misleading as there has been hardly any improvement in the condition in rural areas which are groaning under the heel of immense problems with corrupt lower level official machinery fleecing the poor people to provide basic amenities. The spokesman of the party said here on Saturday , that LGP volunteers working in the rural areas have come across with the difficulties being faced by these poor people as the corruption-ridden official system is not ready to deliver facilities without taking bribe. Pointing out that government's claim of "development in every village" as is being propagated through advertisements with an eye on Lok Sabha election, is just on paper and an eyewash, the spokesman said the ground realities are worst and added that the poor people are living in most despicable condition. He said there is loot in the name of providing money for the construction of houses and allotment of land pattas to poor people as a state-wide nexus of ruling party politicians and officers is working to mint money. --" LGP workers in Ayodhya, from where the party national president Vijay Shankar Pandey is contesting Lok Sabha election, have come across a large number of complaints from poor people about the pradhans and officials demanding money from poor people for pattas. This is the story of every village in UP as the racket is flourishing unchecked under political patronage,--" the spokesman commented. LGP said the priorities of the UP government are in fact directionless as the rural areas are in need of urgent attention where the BJP government has not improved infrastructural facilities during the last two years and now menace of stray cattle has worsened their problems manifold. --" the farming community facing acute problems on various fronts is feeling cheated with the BJP government which had promised to alleviate their sufferings,--" he said. The LGP is of the view that there is an urgent need to take a holistic view of the farmer issues and address them effectively. In this connection the LGP has prepared a programme to reach out to the rural areas with an alternative solution.UNI