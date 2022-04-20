LGP Flays UP Govt Over Deoria Shelter Home Sex Abuse

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party(LGB) on Tuesday criticised the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh over the sexual abuse incident of inmates of girls in a shelter home in Deoria.

The party said that the commission of such crime is not possible without the active connivance of senior officers of the district with their political links in Lucknow. The LGP said, a thorough investigation is required to expose all those involved in the crime.

Close on the heels of Muzaffarpur shelter home sex violence in Bihar, the spokesperson of the party said here on Tuesday that UP BJP government is fully responsible for the sexual crime and just transfer of few officers or suspension is a face saving effort which cannot condone the crime.

The spokesperson said, such a heinous crime of sexual violence is not possible for a long time without the knowledge of the all concerned officers. The spokesperson also said, it is also surprising that despite an order for the closure of this shelter home for its indulgence in shady activities, it was allowed to continue to operate and the district police just turned a blind eye to the racket.

He said, the people of the state wanted to know who all were involved in the crime and they should be punished.

The spokesperson said the failure of the police indicates that all criminals involved in this violence enjoyed governmental patronage because they were politically well-connected.

He said, while the local police maintained stoic silence, the racket came to light only after the escape of a 10-year old girl from the shelter home occurred and who narrated the whole ordeal to the police.

The spokesperson said, an independent high level investigation is required to fix the responsibility at the higher level as the shelter home was running illegally.

The spokesperson said, at a time when the NDA government has been raising Beti Bachao Beti Padhao slogan, the revelation in Deoria incident, after a similar case at Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has badly exposed the BJP's hollowness for its concern for the girls.

The spokesperson said with protectors turning predators in the shelters, there is a need for regular social audits in homes for destitute girls.

"Had it not been the unfortunate girl's escape, the prevailing situation in Deoria shelter home might never have come to light in at all," he said. UNI