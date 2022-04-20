LGP Demands White Paper On UP Investors Meet

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) demanding a white paper, has said that swindling of huge funds for decoration during Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit in February last had exposed the tainted face of the BJP government in the state.

The LGP said while gains, if any, of the much-hyped two-day summit are yet to come, the financial scandal has started tumbling out of the cupboard. The spokesman said here on Saturday that media report indicated that as against expenditure of Rs 65 lakh for decoration by the horticulture department fake bills of Rs 2.48 crore were presented, which is just a tip of the iceberg.

Pointing out that whole summit exercise for political purpose is mired in controversy, the spokesman said that the proposed investment data was also highly inflated. "even a defaulter company of Lucknow, against whom the bank had asked for CBI probe for fraud had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of tourism," he said while demanded a white paper on entire expenditure on the summit and the actual gains from it.

The spokesman said that during the last two decades the industrial and other infrastructural activities have come to standstill with successive governments making false claims about large investments in the state. "The BJP government's claim that around 1000 MoUs for investment were signed during the summit, is simply on the lines of previous two regimes when the bureaucrats had made similar assertions which never materialized on the ground," he said.

The spokesman said that taxpayers money cannot be allowed to be looted by the officers in league with the ruling party politicians. LGP said the state with massive financial crisis has been passing through difficult times for many years and successive highly corrupt governments hardly made any efforts to bring out the UP out of morass. Recalling similar publicity stunt since 2004 (Mulayam Singh regime), he said the industrial developmental activities have been largely confined to Noida-Greater Noida and National Capital Region (NCR), which never improved the lives of poor people in remote east UP. UNI