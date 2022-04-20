LGP Demands Exemplary Punishment For All Officers Responsible For Varanasi Flyover Collapse

Lucknow: Expressing concern over the death of 18 persons in Varanasi flyover collapse, the Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Wednesday demanded exemplary punishment to all officers responsible for the tragedy.

The party said tragedy was a sheer result of poor supervision and quality control because of massive corruption in UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd.

The spokesperson of the party said here in a statement that during construction process, all such sites are kept fully secured but the enormity of this tragedy depicts for sure that undoubtedly the safety precautions were not adhered to by the supervisory authorities. "The collapse of one of the spans of this under-construction flyover has once again raised question mark over the corruption-ridden functioning of the UP bridge construction corporation. In the past also there have been problems with projects undertaken by this corporation," he said.

The spokesperson recalled that a Rs 650 crore worth bridge, constructed by the same Corporation on river Yamuna, connecting Fatehpur and Banda districts of UP at Chillaghat, had developed major cracks in the year 2010, merely 13 days after its inauguration. "No action was taken against top engineers and other supervisory officers for their slack supervision and poor quality of the work and the issue was pushed ultimately under the carpet," the party alleged.

The spokesperson said in the state capital Lucknow itself in 2016, a cavity was reported to have developed on Lohia Bridge in old Lucknow locality but again the probe report was hushed up.

"Such tragedies not only cause loss of valuable lives and property but in fact shake up the confidence of entire human society. The investors both, the foreign and indigenous, would go for a reconsidered opinion before investing in this country because of its callous approach in dealing with serious issues. On one hand the nation needs to progress fast economically with the help of peoples' participation and foreign investments, in order to be able to provide food and shelter to its people, while on the other hand we are engaged in shaking their confidence," the party said.

The spokesperson said in Varanasi tragedy, apparently, the corporation as well as district administration seem to have completely ignored the safety norms needed to be compulsorily put in place during construction and around such construction sites, which amounts to criminal negligence on their part, for which they must be held responsible and be punished accordingly.

"Rampant corruption, dishonesty and continuing lack of transparency in the conduct of construction agencies of the UP government is a long well known fact and the present BJP government, despite its tall claims of providing good governance, has not taken any qualitative measures to cleanse the mess," LGP said.

The spokesperson said just suspension of few officers is not enough and the government should ensure stern punishment against officers after quick, honest and transparent investigation. UNI