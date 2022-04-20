LGP Demands Action Against Akhilesh For Damage To Govt Bungalow

Lucknow: Former bureaucrat and Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) national president Vijay Shankar Pandey on Monday demanded that penal action be taken against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for causing huge damage to the government bungalow while vacating it last week.

Mr Pandey said the damage to the bungalow, located on Vikramditya Marg on whose renovation the state government had spent around Rs 42 crore, was deliberate and out of sheer frustration of vacating it after the Supreme Court verdict.

He said here in a statement that the Estate Department should immediately assess the damage and take legal action against the former chief minister. He further said the recovery for damage should also be made from him.

"Damage to government properties is a serious offence and the person causing damage to such property, who so ever he/she might be, should not be allowed to go scot free. In this case the accused is a known person so the state government should not delay in taking action against the culprit," the LGP president said. According to information the house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, air-conditioners, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fitting, damaged swimming pool, modular kitchen and the cycle track. Mr Pandey said under the provisions of the law, taking away government properties without permission of the state, whether big like air conditioners and other costly items or a small item like a plant, amounts to theft.

The former UP bureaucrat said instead of politicking on the issue between the SP and BJP and resorting to blame game, it is the primary duty of the UP government to initiate legal action. Both the state government and Mr Yadav owed an explanation to the people of the state on the issue because this property was ultimately of the property of the people.

Following the Supreme Court orders, asking former chief ministers to vacate government bungalows by June 2, barring N D Tiwari, all other former chief ministers have vacated their government bungalows. The state government had served notices on Mr Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Mayawati, Kalyan Singh and ND Tiwari asking them to vacate houses allocated to them as former CMs. The LGP said barring damage to bungalow of Mr Yadav there was no such report from any other place.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directives to the UP government to get huge bungalows vacated from the former chief ministers. The apex court had nullified the amendment in the law which had ensured allotment of bungalows to the former chief ministers. Immediately after the SC decision, the UP government swung into action to take possession from the former chief ministers. UNI