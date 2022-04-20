LGP Condemns UP Govt Over Infant Deaths In Gorakhpur

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Monday expressed deep concern over continued deaths of children in BRD Medical College Gorakhpur.

The party holding the medical college administration, the UP medical and health services and UP medical education department fully responsible for these deaths said even after lapse of more than three months of continued deaths no corrective measures have been taken to save ailing children.

According to information, during the past few days at least 58 more children have died in this medical college.

The party spokesperson in a statement here on Monday said it is gross criminal negligence on part of the medical college and the state government officers and called for strict action against all those responsible for this.

The spokesperson recalled that during August- September this year nearly three dozen children and some other patients died due to sudden disruption of oxygen supply in different wards of this medical college. Thereafter there have been regular reports of deaths of children every now and then, during the last three months, which reflected the utter negligence and apathy on part of the government and its concerned departments.

The party, expressing deep anguish and concern over the continued deaths, has asked the UP government to launch a drive all over the state to ensure supply of all types of life saving drugs, oxygen cylinders and various other important equipment, necessary to save precious lives of children and the other patients.

The spokesperson said 'despite spending millions from the Government exchequer on medical and health services of the state annually, the facilities available are utterly inadequate and mismanaged. The situation in rural areas is especially a matter of grave concern.'

The departments responsible for medical education and health services in the state require urgent reorganisation and weeding out of massive corruption prevailing in them. Unless the departments of Medical Education and Medical and Health Services of the state are taken to task by the state government, such deaths will continue to occur. UNI