LGP Concern Over Spread Of Swine Flu, JE, Dengue Fever In UP

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) has expressed concern over the fast spreading of swine flu, Japanese Encephalitis and dengue in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. The party said that the civic administrative authorities and health department had failed to learn a lesson from the past and have so far not taken any precautionary measure to avert the large looming crisis which is going to come as an epidemic in the state. There are regular reports of flu larva being detected in almost every schools and colleges in Lucknow city alone, which indicates that almost every house located in the city is likely to get the infection. The infection is likely to affect the countryside as well. The LGP spokesperson said in a statement here today that there are reports of several swine flu and dengue related deaths that have occurred recently in Lucknow and other parts of the state. The party said swine flu cases have been reported regularly since February 2017, but the health department appears to be in hibernation. With the onset of monsoon the situation is likely to worsen. Last year alone, the people in the state suffered a lot because of massive outbreak of dengue, swine flu and JE and the government could not deal with the situation effectively. The party said Gorakhpur region in particular has long been facing encephalitis (brain fever) claiming lives of hundreds of children in the area. But despite tall claims by the state government, the menace continues to be unabated. These seasonal outbreak of dengue, swine flu and chikungunya in the state has become a major health hažard but the health department does not seem to have long-term planning to control them. It is happening despite the fact that there is no dearth of money from the central and state governments for medical welfare of the people, the party claimed. The LGP has asked the state government to take immediate preventive measures before outbreak of swine flu and dengue into a major crisis once again. UNI