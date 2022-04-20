LGP Comes In Support Of BJP Over EVM

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has received the support of the Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on the Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs) when the entire opposition are on their feet demanding return of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on traditional ballot papers.

"Demand for reintroduction of ballot papers in the upcoming parliamentary elections is unjustified as electronic voting machines (EVMs), despite some functional problems, have vastly improved the electoral system in the country. Now with introduction of Voters Verified Audit Trail Machines (VVPATs) and the latest M3 model, the system appears to have further improved," said the party in a press statement on Monday.

The spokesperson of the party said here that instead of setting up people-oriented developmental agenda for the elections around 17 parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and others have been irrelevantly making demand for going back to old ballot paper system which was largely marred by fraud and booth capturing.

Pointing out that EVMs have over the years vastly improved the electoral process with transparency, the spokesperson said that those opposing it have been misleading the people by the false assertions that EVMs could be hacked by Bluetooth or Wi-fi. However he said there have been reports of malfunctioning of large number of machines during the elections and it is binding on the Election Commission to do more to clear the apprehensions of stakeholders about the production, security and allotment of machines.

The spokesperson said that irrespective of some political parties making hue and cry over use of EVMs, the LGP believed that these machines are still the best bet for efficiently holding the elections and the Election Commission should however ensure the proper functioning of these machines to keep the voting process credible and transparent.

The spokesperson said while demand for going back to old ballot paper process is illogical and self-defeating exercising, the needle of suspicion being raised regularly over these machines is not in the interest of free and fair electoral process in the country and the commission should take adequate corrective measures, including ensuring these machines to be all weather proof, to remove suspicion from the minds of the people. UNI