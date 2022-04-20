LGP Claims Unnao Case Has Exposed Bad Law And Order Situation In UP

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Friday said the Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, has badly exposed declining law and order situation in the state.

Uttar Pradesh party unit president S N Singh said in a statement here that the BJP rode to power on a promise of controlling crimes, which had assumed serious dimensions during SP regime, but after one year in power the BJP government has brought the state in the same position.

"The Unnao case has highlighted major flaws in UP's law and order and the BJP government's tall claim of improving the situation lies completely shattered," he said.

The LGP president said the way the BJP leadership tried to defend the main rape accused in Unnao case has amply demonstrated that the party is no different from its predecessor Samajwadi Party regime. "The UP police acted against the BJP MLA only after the intervention of the High Court and public anger and outcry, which amply indicated that BJP's claim of a party with a difference is a farce," he said.

The registration of FIR in Unnao rape case, after nearly a year, is a clear case of protecting the perpetrators of crime, Mr Singh said and added the death of father of the rape victim in judicial custody, has also eroded the trust of the people in the BJP government.

The UP president said the law and order situation has not at all improved, as records indicated around 800 rape cases during first two months of installation of the BJP government in April 2017.

Criticising the UP government for its utter failure in improving law and order, the LGP state president said despite BJP's tall claims the ground realities are absolutely different. The spokesperson said during his visit to Lucknow in January, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had also commented on state's law and order situation.

Mr Singh said as compared to worst crime situation during previous Samajwadi Party regime, there has not been any improvement under the BJP's dispensation.

"BJP had come to power on issues of worst crime situation during SP government, bad governance and massive corruption but the BJP too has failed in making any change in this connection," he said.

"The BJP government's effort for investment is unlikely to yield any positive result because of bad law and order condition. The BJP's slogan of "bullet for bullet" in controlling crime has been badly exposed as people are quite worried about the prevailing situation," Singh alleged. UNI