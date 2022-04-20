LGP Assails UP Govt Farmers Loan Waiving Policy

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) today criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for not fulfilling election promise made to farmers on waiving of farm loans properly. The party said the BJP during last assembly election had announced complete waiver of loans of farmers but the policy formulated by the government is against the spirit of the promise made to farmers. The party spokesperson, in a statement here said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the election rallies in UP, had repeatedly assured the farmers of waiving of the full loan granted to farmers. Now the BJP has deviated from the issue, the LGP said and added "the farmers are feeling cheated in UP". Expressing concern over prevailing poor condition of farmers, the spokesman said "the farming is worse than the much-publicized Blue Whale game forcing thousands of farmers to commit suicide". The party said farmers' suicides caused by indebtedness are annual all-India phenomenon which the successive governments at the centre and state have failed to solve. The spokesman said the UP government's loan waiving formula is absolutely lopsided and directionless. The party said it would not at all help the farmers who are reeling under immense financial problems for various reasons. The party said if the BJP government is really interested in the welfare of the farming community it should at least once, free the farmers from their indebtedness. The spokesman said while conditional waiving would not help solve the problem; it will only help banking sector as the government has repaid them the amount loaned to farmers. In case of UP, the government has announced waiving of Rs 36000 crore loan of around one crore farmers, while the actual numbers of loaners are much bigger. The spokesman said the present loan waiving has just become a laughing-stock among the people and they are making mockery of the whole exercise. The LGP said resentment is brewing among the farmers over the issue. The spokesman said the LGP believes in at least one time full waiver accompanied by well-though out agriculture policy to keep away the community from further loan shocks. UNI