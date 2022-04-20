LGP Alleges UP Govt For Breach Of Discipline, Corruption In Police Dept

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Saturday held the Uttar Pradesh government responsible for prevailing indiscipline and massive corruption in the state police department.

The 'black day' observed by the constables in support of accused cops Prashant Chaudhury and Sandeep Kumar Rana ,on charges of the murder of the Apple executive Vivek Tiwariis, is the result of cumulative lawlessness in the department. The issue cannot be brushed aside as an stray incident, it calls for a deeply serious introspection, the LGP spokesperson said.

The lower rank policemen have been facing large number of service problems but their support to the accused cannot be justified, alleged the spokesperson. He further alleged that the constables have joined hands on a 'wrong issue',projecting as if they have a legal licence to kill innocent people at will.

The 'black day' has proved weak police, administrative and political leadership, the spokesperson said.

''Over the years successive ruling parties have only exploited the police for achieving their political interests,'' he alleged and added that the constables were now not prepared to face action even for their criminal misdeeds. The spokesperson further alleged that instead of working as keepers of law, the police have turned enemy of the people with massive corruption all along, for which politicians are equally responsible.

''The encouragement given to the police force, during the last one year, in encounters, has pushed them to resort to illegal activities,'' the LGP spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court has already taken serious note of UP encounters and the confidence of the public in police department has completely shaken, he said.The BJP led- state government owes an explanation to the public on the issue, he further said. UNI