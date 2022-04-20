LGP Alleges High Rate Of Electricity Tariff In UP

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) has alleged that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation(UPPCL), which has failed in supplying electricity properly in rural areas, has also been fleecing the consumers by charging high rate of electricity in the state.

The LGP has thus demanded investigation into purchase of electricity on higher rates from private power plants in the state. The party spokesman said here on Friday that despite tall claims being made by the BJP government the rural areas of the state have been facing massive power crisis and higher rate have further added woes of the consumers.

LGP said despite availability of electricity at the rate of Rs 1.31 per unit in open market the UP government has been buying it at Rs 7.93 per unit from private companies thereby putting massive burden on consumers. Demanding probe into the purchase scandal, the spokesman said there is need of a white paper on the issue so that role of the previous Samajwadi Party government could also be exposed in the matter, as it was during this period MoUs were signed with the private companies for purchase of electricity at higher rates.

LGP said that official data indicated about supply of electricity for about 16 to 18 hours, but the ground realities are absolutely different. The spokesman said UP government has also claimed about full electrification in rural areas but even basic infrastructure of spreading wire is still incomplete. The spokesman said the government's assertion about power supply is misleading.

Pointing out that electricity supply in rural areas is chaotic,LGP said in Uttar Pradesh the BJP government has been making tall claims about improvement in rural area whereas the ground realities are absolutely different. The UP villages with extremely poor infrastructure are not getting supply for more than eight to ten hours.

The spokesman said short supply is a major problem which the state government has not been able to overcome and it has also badly affected farming activities. "the government has been facing massive transmission losses, which is actually large scale theft in connivance with electricity employees and officers. In UP the "transmission loss" is about 50 per cent along with piling up of massive pending payments," LGP said. UNI