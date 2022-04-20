LGB Slams BJP For Raking Up One Nation, One Poll Theory In UP

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Monday said that after failing to deliver on development front, BJP has been trying to divert the attention of people from pressing problems and making efforts to push them under the carpet.

The LGP said Hardoi conference of the BJP on "one nation, one poll" (simultaneous poll) is one such exercise while the chief election commissioner Om Prakash Rawat has already rejected the idea as not feasible at this moment.

The spokesman of the party said here on Monday that the reason for the BJP's tactical move to keep away from problems, including overall electoral reforms, in the run up to 2019 parliamentary elections is not far to seek as the NDA government tenure has been absolutely lackadaisical and has nothing to show except sloganeering. He said for this reason the party has now come out with "one nation, one poll" slogan in UP where developmental activities have come standstill and crime has been soaring. "solution to electoral issues needs to be addressed in totality and not piecemeal by arriving at consensus among the stakeholders," he said.

The spokesman that CEC has firmly ruled any such possibility in the absence of required legal and constitutional framework. " The BJP had forwarded the reason that simultaneous poll would save time and expenses being incurred on frequent elections in the country but it was more a political gimmick to push other vital issues, especially economic issues, under the rug. Electoral reform is long overdue but more important than any other exercise is the complete ban on the political funding which has corrupted the whole political process in the country. But no party is ready to debate over it," he said. The spokesman said for ban on corporate funding political honesty and transparency is required, as circulation of huge black money in the politics has completely destroyed the electoral system but political parties have maintained stoic silence. "Corporate funding has corrupted the whole election process and made it expensive, which required national debate. There are large numbers of complaints against various political parties for amassing huge donations," he said. UNI