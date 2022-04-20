LG Velvet 5G may launch in India this month

New Delhi: LG's premium mid-range smartphone, the Velvet 5G, which was announced in global markets in June, may now launch in India this month.

According to Gizmochina, the smartphone may go official on October 4 for internal LG employees and the company may soon hold a public launch at some point this month itself.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.

It boots to LG UX 9 based Android 10 OS.

The LG Velvet comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

There is a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

—IANS