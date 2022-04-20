LG Uplus to release self-driving 5G robot next year

Seoul: LG Uplus, a major South Korean mobile carrier, has said that it plans to roll out its 5G-powered autonomous robot next year.

LG Uplus said that the robot, which is being developed in partnership with autonomous mobility firm Unmanned Solution, recently demonstrated its abilities at local refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co.'s facility in Seosan, 150 km south of Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The robot was able to roam around the compound on its own with a margin of error of 10 cm and carry out safety procedures, such as monitoring temperatures of the facility equipment, according to the telecom operator.

LG Uplus said the robot is also able to accurately position itself for autonomous driving by using the mobile carrier's real-time kinematic technology that sends positioning data seamlessly through the low latency 5G network.

"The autonomous robot will be core equipment for the refinery industry, which prioritizes safety," Seo Jae-yong, head of LG Uplus' convergence business, said in a statement.

"We plan to wrap up further testing by the end of this year and commercialize the product next year."

–IANS