LG launches world's first and India's largest 105 5K TV

New Delhi: Leading electronics company, LG Electronics India has launched the world's first and India's largest 105 5K TV (105UC9T) at the LG India Tech Show 2015. It is the company's first television with gigantic 105 (266cm) Screen and IPS 5K Panel with lifelike 5K imagery at wider angles for immersive viewing, representing the next generation of television technology. Launched at the LG India Tech Show 2015, 105 5K TV will be available at the price of INR 59, 99,900. Designed to ensure overwhelming cinematic experience, the LG 105 5K TV with its 105 (266 cm) Gigantic Screen and 5K IPS panel sets a class apart standard of TV technology in the world, LG said in a statement. The amazing 105 5K TV comes with its CinemaScope 21:9 aspect ratio and mammoth 4K-beating 5120 x 2160 resolution. It also comes integrated with 7.2 channel 150 W speakers designed by Harmon/Kardon along with intuitive WebOS smart interface, the company said.