LG launches 2 smartphones 'Wing' and 'Velvet' in India

New Delhi: LG on Wednesday announced its two flagship smartphone 'LG Velvet Dual Screen' and 'LG Wing' with swivel displays in India.

LG Velvet will be available for Rs 36,990 (single screen) starting October 30 and the second screen can be bought as an accessory for Rs 13,000.

The bundle price for LG Velvet dual screen smartphone is Rs 49,990 in the country.

Meanwhile, LG Wing will be available for Rs 69,990, starting November 9.

"Our newest launches, LG Velvet and LG Wing 5G are truly innovative devices that are different from anything else in the market today and offer features with unique propositions that are game changers in the way smartphones are developed today," the company said.

The LG Wing has a main 6.8-inch curved P-OLED display. The second screen is smaller at 3.9-inch that uses a G-OLED panel.

The smartphone features the Snapdragon 765G chip that is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. A 4000mAh battery powers the Wing.

The LG Wing flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary camera sensor, 13MP secondary sensor and a 12MP tertiary sensor.

The camera setup is also equipped with a hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a Gimbal Motion Camera feature that allows users to control the camera angles of the dual ultra-wide-angle lenses using a virtual joystick available on the secondary screen.

The LG Wing uses a motorized pop-up module to accommodate a single 32MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2340ï¿½1080 pixel screen resolution.

The device runs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset which offers up to 2.8GHz of clock speed.

The processor is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card).

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16MP shooter for selfies.

Talking about other specifications, the Velvet comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, and Bluetooth 5.1.

There is a 4300mAh battery on the device. On the software front, the device runs on LG UX based on Android 10.

