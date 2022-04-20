Lewis Hamilton to sign new deal, says Mercedes

Madrid: Formula 1 racing team Mercedes is confident that world champion Lewis Hamilton will sign a new contract soon. The Briton's current deal will expire at the end of the year. Talks have started on the new deal, Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, has said discussions will come to a positive end soon, reports Xinhua. "I have no doubt about that," said Wolff Monday. "We met each other after the break one week ago and had a good discussion. There is no hurry. It's only January." The 30-year-old Hamilton clinched his second F1 title last year, beating team-mate Nico Rosberg at the final double-points race in Abu Dhabi. IANS