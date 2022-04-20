Lewis Hamilton's greatest enemy? Himself

Barcelona: Lewis Hamilton's greatest enemy is not Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg or Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. It is, he says, himself. As he seeks to improve on the supreme form that has lifted him 27 points clear in this year's drivers' title contest after four races, the two-time world champion has admitted he fears nobody. But he does worry about his own failings. "I know everyone is talking about the psychological stuff, but the only psychological warfare there is, is within myself. Your worst enemy can be yourself, so you're fighting against that invisible worst enemy. "I want to be the best I can be. I know I can do this, and I know I can do that, and if I don't that really bothers me. Otherwise, I'm not fazed. Generally, I don't get fazed by any of that stuff. "If somebody goes quicker, I figure out how I can be better. I'm not one to think, 'I've got the upper hand, so keep going, keep doing what you're doing'." PTI