Level 3 Covid-19 response declared for Irish capital

Dublin: Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has declared a Level 3 response for the country's capital Dublin in order to suppress the rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city over the past few weeks.

The Level 3 response, a new mechanism introduced by the Irish government to take corresponding restrictive measures according to the different risk levels of the pandemic in the country, took effect on Friday midnight and will remain in place for three weeks until October 9, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Without further urgent and decisive action, there is a very real threat that Dublin could return to the worst days of this crisis," said Martin while announcing the decision on Friday evening.

Under the Level 3 response, people living in or outside of Dublin are not permitted to leave or travel to the city with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.

All indoor museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions will be closed.

Libraries will be available only for e-services and collection of books shall be made through phone calls in advance.

Restaurants and cafes, including pubs and bars serving food, are not allowed to provide dine-in services, but they can provide outdoor dining for a maximum of 15 people in addition to takeaway and delivery services.

Wet bars, referring to those not serving food, will also remain closed beyond September 21.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Public transport is available for use by essential workers and for essential work only.

People working in Dublin are asked to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

—IANS