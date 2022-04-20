Letter petition to Allahabad HC in Unnao case

Prayagraj: A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court urging him to take cognizance of the murder of two minor Dalit girls and the critical condition of the third in mysterious circumstances at the Babuhra village in Unnao.

The HC is yet to take cognizance of the petition.

In the letter petition, sent by one Nilim Dutta, who is chairman of Unified People's Movement, it has been stated that it does not inspire any confidence that the Unnao police would do justice in this present case.

Dutta was booked by Unnao Police on Sunday for 'spreading misinformation' about the case through his tweets.

In this backdrop of the situation, the petitioner has requested the court to take cognizance of the matter and bring under its supervision, the investigation of the case and to hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Besides, the petitioner has also requested the court to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to shift the lone minor survivor, who is in critical condition, by air-ambulance to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15 and 17 years, were found unconscious at a field in Baburha village on February 17, 2021.

The three had gone to the family fields to collect fodder, according to their family members.

Two of them died while being taken to hospital while the third was admitted to a Kanpur hospital.

Two days later, the Unnao police arrested two youths for allegedly poisoning them over a failed love fair.

—IANS