    Menu
    States & UTs

    LeT commander Uzair Khan killed in Kashmir encounter: Police

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    RR

    Srinagar: LeT commander Uzair Khan has been killed and his body retrieved from the forested area at Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district where an encounter between terrorists and security forces was raging on since last Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

    "Uzair Khan has been killed and his body has been retrieved," Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar told reporters.

    Meanwhile, the body of missing soldier Sepoy Pradeep Singh was found on Monday evening from the encounter spot. Singh, of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, hailed from Punjab's Patiala.

    "He had gone missing during the operation that claimed the lives of three security officers including a colonel and a major of the Army and a DSP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police," an official said.

    — IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :LeT commander Uzair Khan forested area Kokernag Jammu and Kashmir
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in