Leopard Who Mauled 21 People To Death Killed By Forest Officials

Haridwar: A leopard in Haridwar's Rajaji National Park was shot dead by forest officials for killing 21 people in the last three years. Since 2014 leopards in the area have spread terror among humans by killing them.

This was the 21st such incident after which one of them was killed by the forest officials. They have either tranquilized or shifted five leopards from here to stop these events from happening.

Sanatan Sonkar, Director, Rajaji Park said, "This is the 21st incident and this is happening since 2014. We have either tranquilized or shifted five leopards from here.

We had found human DNAs in two of them. We were neither able to capture this leopard in cage or by some other means.

The last option with us was to shoot the leopard."