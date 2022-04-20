Leopard That Killed Two Declared Man-Eater

Pithoragarh: A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhand''s Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater.

Sayyad Hussain, a professional hunter from Meerut in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, has been hired by the forest department to kill the big cat, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vinay Bhargav said.

The leopard, which had killed a 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl on September 22 and September 24 respectively, attacked a resident of Dhara Pani village this afternoon, he said.

The man suffered injuries to his face in the attack and is under treatment at a hospital, the DFO said. —PTI