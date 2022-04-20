Leopard Shot Dead Hours After Killing Woman In U'khand Village

Hours after a leopard claimed its second victim in Durogi village of Uttarakhand''s Tehri district in less than a week on Tuesday, it was shot dead by forest department shooters in the evening.The leopard which had terrorised the residents of Cham and Durogi villages of the district killing two women in just three days besides injuring one person over a week ago has been shot dead by forest department shooters S Chauhan and Zaheer Baksh, a forest department official said.50-year-old Gundri Devi was attacked by the leopard when she was working in a field on Tuesday morning, forest ranger Devendra Singh Pundir said. The woman''s body bearing deep wounds on the neck was found a few hours later in a gorge, he said. This was the second leopard attack casualty in the village in just three days. The big cat had lifted a woman from her courtyard on Saturday last and left her half-eaten body in the fields. Before that, it had killed livestock of the villagers besides injuring a woman who continues to be under treatment.A forest department team had been camping in the village since Saturday trying to either cage the leopard or shoot it.Villagers were livid with the forest department after the leopard killed another woman in the village early on Tuesday. Living in constant fear of being attacked by the big cat, residents of villages in Hindolakhal area of the district heaved a sigh of relief when it was shot dead. —PTI