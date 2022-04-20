Leopard Kills Woman In Uttarakhand

Kotdwar: A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Chaubattakhal area when the victim, Godambari Devi, was working in a field around 100 metres away from her village Dabra, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Kumar said. The residents of a neighbouring village raised the alarm when they saw the woman being dragged to the bushes by the leopard.

By the time people of her village reached the spot, the woman was dead and the leopard had fled into the surrounding forest area.

Amid demands by the villagers to declare the leopard a man-eater, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag ordered the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) concerned to put up a cage in the area and trap the big cat after tranquilising it.

The order permits the officials to kill the leopard only after all efforts to trap it in a cage fail. —PTI