Leopard Kills 28-Year-Old Man In Uttarakhand's Pauri

Pauri: A 28-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Uttarakhand''s Pauri, the third such incident in the district in less than a month, officials said on Friday.

Prithvi Chand of Bagi village in Dwarikhal was attacked by the leopard on Thursday when he had gone to the fields to graze his cattle, Revenue Officer Kunwar Prakash said. Villagers began looking for him late in the evening as he did not return, he said. The man''s partially eaten body with deep wounds to the neck, thighs and around the eyes was recovered around 9.30 pm, Prakash said. A trap has been set to capture the big cat, DFO, Garhwal range, Mukesh Kumar said, adding that a compensation of Rs 50,000 has been given to the victim''s family. This is the third such incident in Pauri in 22 days.

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Dabra village of Pokhra block on June 10 and a young man in Bhaisora village of Bironkhal block on June 22. —PTI