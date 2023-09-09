Leopard killed in Chhattisgarh’s Nawagarh forest range

Raipur: A four-year-old leopard was allegedly beaten to death after it reportedly injured a man and his son in Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident was reported at a village located in the forest area in Gariaband district. As per the reports, the leopard had strayed from the forest and entered a house located in Chivri village in Nawagarh forest range, attacking the family inside and injuring a man and his son.

According to the police, hearing their screams, villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks.

“The man and his son have been hospitalised and are out of danger, while a forest team at the site has lodged a preliminary offence report (POR) in connection with the leopard’s death,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department said it has started an investigation into the matter. “We have initiated a probe into the killing of the leopard and action will be taken accordingly,” a forest official said.

–IANS